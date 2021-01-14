Bhupinder Singh Mann, the President of Bhartiya Kisan Union, on Thursday quit the four-member committee formed by Supreme Court to talk with farmers who have been protesting against three farm laws for over a month. The 81-year-old's inclusion in the panel upset farmers' unions, as he had spoken in favor of the laws. He said he doesn't want to "compromise farmers' interests."

Statement Will always stand with farmers and Punjab: Mann

In a statement, Mann said he was honored that SC put him on the important panel. But considering the current sentiments, he is "ready to sacrifice any position." Saying he doesn't wish to "compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country," Mann said he is exiting the panel. "I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab," he added.

Members SC hoped panel will find a solution

With his exit, the panel now has Pramod Kumar Joshi, an Agricultural Economist and Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, another Agricultural Economist who was the ex-Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices; and Anil Ghanwat, President, Shetkari Sanghatana; as members. On Tuesday, CJI SA Bobde-led bench said it was forming the panel to find a solution.

Order Considering the situation, top court also stayed laws

The top court also put a stay on the implementation of three laws, despite the Centre's objection. While the stay was welcomed by farmers, they disagreed with the idea of forming a committee, saying it's the government's way of brushing off responsibilities. Satnam Singh Pannu of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh highlighted that Mann supported parties during elections to tell that the panel won't be impartial.

Panelists None of the panelists took a dim view of laws

Notably, Mann was a part of the delegation that met Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar in December and expressed support for the laws, passed in mid-September. In fact, other panelists also favored the laws. Gulati penned several opinion pieces saying these laws will benefit the farmers. One of his pieces was titled 'Challenges to farm bills harken to socialist era, attempt to undo agriculture's 1991 moment.'

Details One member said government should have consulted farmers

Separately, Joshi also wrote opinion pieces in favor of the laws. In one for Financial Express, he said, "Any dilution in the farm laws will constrain Indian agriculture in harnessing the emerging global opportunities." And Ghanwat said farmers must be able to choose the buyer for their produce but also added that government shouldn't have gone ahead with the legislation without consulting farmers.

Quote Discussion with farmers didn't happen: Ghanwat

"There was not much discussion with farmers' organizations before the new agricultural law was made, due to which many misunderstandings have spread among the farmers, (sic)" he told NDTV, as he welcomed the apex court's verdict.

Protest Farmers firm on getting laws repealed, planned tractor march