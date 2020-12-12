Last updated on Dec 12, 2020, 12:59 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met with senior government, police, and security officials, and discussed measures to pre-empt any chances of violence on Delhi's borders in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest, according to reports.
Thousands of farmers from several states have been protesting against three new farm laws passed by the Centre earlier this year.
Here are more details on this.
The government is concerned that some radical groups might have joined the protesting farmers with the aim of prolonging the ongoing agitation or inciting violence in the national capital.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, intelligence reports have already suggested the presence of at least 10 such groups among the agitating farmers.
It should be noted that some farmers have been demanding the release of several activists who are currently lodged in prison.
Most of these prisoners were arrested earlier this year amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Delhi.
"We are confronting the prime minister who is behaving like an exploitative king," the leader of a farmer group said.
"All these activists and intellectuals have been arrested on false charges merely because they highlighted the plight of the poor... It is now our responsibility that we extend our support to them," Joginder Ugrahan, president of the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), told The Wire.
Thousands of farmers belonging to a number of states across India have camped at Delhi's borders, protesting against three new contentious farm laws, which the Centre says are aimed at freeing the farmers from the middlemen and enhancing their earnings.
However, protesting farmers have alleged the laws will deprive them of the minimum guaranteed price and make them vulnerable to big corporates.
The protesting farmers are demanding a complete withdrawal of the three laws, which the government has ruled out.
However, the government has maintained that it is open to discussing whatever issues the farmers have with the laws.
The protesting groups have said they will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Saturday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the protesting farmers had called for a nationwide shutdown.
