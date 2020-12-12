Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met with senior government, police, and security officials, and discussed measures to pre-empt any chances of violence on Delhi's borders in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest, according to reports. Thousands of farmers from several states have been protesting against three new farm laws passed by the Centre earlier this year. Here are more details on this.

Details Radical groups might join farmers, government fears

The government is concerned that some radical groups might have joined the protesting farmers with the aim of prolonging the ongoing agitation or inciting violence in the national capital. According to a report in Hindustan Times, intelligence reports have already suggested the presence of at least 10 such groups among the agitating farmers.

Details Some farmers are demanding the release of political prisoners

It should be noted that some farmers have been demanding the release of several activists who are currently lodged in prison. Most of these prisoners were arrested earlier this year amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Delhi. "We are confronting the prime minister who is behaving like an exploitative king," the leader of a farmer group said.

Quote Our responsibility to support these activists: BKU president

"All these activists and intellectuals have been arrested on false charges merely because they highlighted the plight of the poor... It is now our responsibility that we extend our support to them," Joginder Ugrahan, president of the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), told The Wire.

Agitation What are the farmers protesting against?

Thousands of farmers belonging to a number of states across India have camped at Delhi's borders, protesting against three new contentious farm laws, which the Centre says are aimed at freeing the farmers from the middlemen and enhancing their earnings. However, protesting farmers have alleged the laws will deprive them of the minimum guaranteed price and make them vulnerable to big corporates.

Developments Farmers to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway today