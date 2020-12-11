The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday hit back at China a day after it blamed India for the border standoff between the two countries. Blaming China for the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh, the MEA once again criticized the country for violating bilateral agreements and rebuked actions by the "Chinese side" for the situation created in the last six months. Here's more.

"The situation...since the last 6 months has been a result of the actions of the Chinese side, which has sought to effect a unilateral change in status along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh," stated an MEA spokesperson. "These actions are in violation of the bilateral agreements and protocol on ensuring peace and tranquility along the LAC," the spokesperson added.

The MEA spokesperson said the core issue is that both sides must "strictly follow the various bilateral agreements and protocols...including the 1993 and 1996 agreement on maintenance of peace and tranquility along the LAC." He added, "There should not be amassing of troops, each side should strictly abide by and respect the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter it."

To recall, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Thursday, said China gave "five differing explanations" to India over deploying large forces at the LAC. He added the violation of bilateral border agreements by China "very significantly damaged" the relationship between the two countries. Responding to his remarks, China claimed India was "totally responsible" for the situation, adding Beijing is committed to resolving the standoff.

"We have taken note of the Chinese side's statement that it observes 'strictly the agreements between the two sides and is committed to resolving the border issue through dialogue and safeguarding peace and tranquility' in the border areas," the MEA spokesperson said on Friday. "We expect that the Chinese side will match its words with actions," the spokesperson added.

