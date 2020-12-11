In a shocking incident, at least nine newborn babies died at the government-run JK Lon Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, over the last two days, officials said. While five infants died on Wednesday night, four more lost their lives on Thursday. All of the deceased were between 1-4 days old. Rajasthan's Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma has ordered a probe into the matter. Here's more.

Health Minister Dr. Sharma sought a report on the cause of infant deaths at the hospital from the Principal of the Government Medical College, Kota. He also said three of the nine deceased infants were brought dead, while three of them had congenital diseases. He also instructed the hospital administration to take proper care of newborns and also warned of strict action for negligence.

Further, the Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, Dr. SC Dularia, also stated that most of the deceased infants either had congenital disorders or ailments. He said over 30 deliveries take place at the hospital every day and there are two or three newborn deaths on average daily. "However, nine deaths of newborns in 24 hours cannot be termed normal," he added.

"Out of the nine deceased newborns, two were referred from Kapren in Bundi district with septic shock, and three were brought dead to the pediatric unit," said Dr. Dularia. "Three newborns had congenital ailments -- one had oligohydramnios with renal anomaly, one had placenta praevia and the other had anencephaly. One newborn was suffering from intrauterine growth restrictions (IUGR) with refractory hypoglycemia," he said.

"Newborns are referred...not only from four districts of Kota division but also from neighboring districts and even from Madhya Pradesh," Dr. Dularia said. He added, "1,700 newborns had died at JK Lon Hospital in 2019...the lowest in its previous five years. Current year's data is being compiled." "The head of the pediatric department will conduct a probe into the deaths," he said.

Meanwhile, parents of the deceased infants alleged negligence by the staff of the hospital. Officials of the hospital also said that there's a shortage of doctors. "The committee of the pediatric department will probe negligence allegations and staff will also be sensitized about behavior," said Dr. Dularia. To recall, JK Lon Hospital had hit headlines over unusual infant deaths in December last year, too.

