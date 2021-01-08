The eighth round of talks between the government and protesting farmers on Friday failed to resolve the intense agitation that has been continuing for over a month. During the talks, the protesting farmers continued to push for a complete rollback of three agricultural laws that sparked the protests, while the government sought to only discuss the contentious clauses of the laws.

Meeting 3 Union Ministers held meeting with 41 farmer leaders

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, represented the government during the talks with the 41-member representative group of the agitating farmers. The talks were aimed to address the farmers' demands for the repeal of the contentious laws and a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for their produce.

Protest Why are the farmers protesting?

For months, farmers have protested against the three farm laws passed in September. The protests intensified in November-end as thousands of farmers from several states reached Delhi, camping at the city's borders. Farmers fear that by allowing trade outside APMC mandis, the laws will weaken the mandis and they would be deprived of Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), leaving them vulnerable to exploitation by corporations.

Information 'Ghar wapsi only after law wapsi'

According to PTI, one farmer leader said, "Our ghar wapsi can happen only if you do 'law wapsi,' (We will only return home after the laws are repealed)." The next round of talks has been scheduled for January 15, 2021.

Government No decision could be made today, said Agriculture Minister

After the meeting, Tomar told reporters that no decision could be made. The government urged farmers to give an alternative to repealing the laws, he said, assuring that the government would consider such options. "But no option could be presented, so the meeting concluded," he added. Tomar further said that there are some farmers who support the laws, too.

Farmers Farmer leader says today's talks were 'heated'

"There was a heated discussion," All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said, "We don't want anything other than the repeal of laws." Mollah said the agitating farmers will go ahead with their plan to stage a tractor rally on Republic Day (January 26) if the laws aren't repealed. "We don't wish to have clause-wise discussions," Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait added.

Other developments Tomar also met Home Minister, Sikh priest earlier