Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments on the ongoing protests by Indian farmers were "ill-informed" and "unwarranted," India said in a sharp rebuke on Tuesday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sought to highlight that the protests are an internal matter. Farmers in India have been protesting against the Centre's contentious agricultural laws that were passed in September. Here are more details.

We've seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders: MEA

Hours after Trudeau's remarks, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a brief statement on Tuesday, "We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India." "These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes," the spokesperson added.

Trudeau's comments Here's what Trudeau had said

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday, Trudeau had said, "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest." He said, "The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers... The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you."

Information Reached out to Indian authorities to highlight concerns: Trudeau

The Canadian PM had further said, "We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why, we have reached out to multiple means, directly to the India authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together."

Protests Farmers from several states reach Delhi to protest

Thousands of farmers from several states are camping on the outskirts of Delhi for the sixth consecutive day in protests against the new laws. As they moved towards the national capital, the farmers had braved a heavy police crackdown involving water cannons, teargas shelling, and police barricades. The farmers had demanded to hold talks with the government on the laws to address their grievances.

Talks Centre holding talks with farmers today