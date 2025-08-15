Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's complete specs leaked
What's the story
Google's upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been the talk of the town. The tech giant recently gave a sneak peek into the device, but now, its complete specifications have been leaked ahead of an official launch at next week's Made by Google event. The leak comes from WinFuture and offers a detailed look at what users can expect from this innovative foldable smartphone.
Water resistance
IP68 rating and Qi2 wireless charging
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will boast an IP68 rating, which would protect it against dust and water immersion. This feature was rumored last month and would give the Pixel 10 Pro Fold an edge over rival foldables like Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Motorola's Razr Ultra, which aren't completely dustproof. The device will be powered by a new Google Tensor G5 chip and support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging at up to 15W (along with 30W wired charging).
Enhanced features
Improved displays and powerful battery
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come with a slightly bigger 6.4-inch external display, compared to its predecessor's 6.3-inch screen. Both internal and external displays will be brighter than before, with maximum brightness increased from 2,700 nits to an impressive 3,000 nits. The device will also feature a powerful battery with a capacity of up to 5,015mAh and two selfie cameras of up to 10MP each.
Storage upgrade
Multiple storage options will be on offer
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to feature UFS 4.0 storage, available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options, marking the first storage upgrade in four generations of Pixel devices. Other highlights will include an 8.0-inch internal display, 16GB of RAM, a 48MP primary camera backed up by ultrawide and telephoto (10x optical zoom) shooters, and plenty of AI features. The device will be launched on August 20 but may not start shipping until October.