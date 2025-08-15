Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's complete specs leaked

Google 's upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been the talk of the town. The tech giant recently gave a sneak peek into the device, but now, its complete specifications have been leaked ahead of an official launch at next week's Made by Google event. The leak comes from WinFuture and offers a detailed look at what users can expect from this innovative foldable smartphone.

Water resistance IP68 rating and Qi2 wireless charging The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will boast an IP68 rating, which would protect it against dust and water immersion. This feature was rumored last month and would give the Pixel 10 Pro Fold an edge over rival foldables like Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Motorola's Razr Ultra, which aren't completely dustproof. The device will be powered by a new Google Tensor G5 chip and support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging at up to 15W (along with 30W wired charging).

Enhanced features Improved displays and powerful battery The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come with a slightly bigger 6.4-inch external display, compared to its predecessor's 6.3-inch screen. Both internal and external displays will be brighter than before, with maximum brightness increased from 2,700 nits to an impressive 3,000 nits. The device will also feature a powerful battery with a capacity of up to 5,015mAh and two selfie cameras of up to 10MP each.