Apple tops as India's tablet market grows 20% in Q2
What's the story
India's tablet market has witnessed a significant surge, growing by 20% year-on-year and 28% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2025. The growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for 5G-enabled tablets, which accounted for a whopping 95% of all shipments during this period. This trend highlights India's rapid transition toward next-generation connectivity solutions.
Market leaders
Apple leads the pack
Apple has retained its top position in India's tablet market, capturing a 30% share. The tech giant's growth was bolstered by an impressive 78% quarterly and 10% annual increase in shipments. Apple's newly launched iPad 11 Series contributed significantly to this growth, accounting for a whopping 70% of its Q2 sales. This success was aided by improved stock availability both online and offline.
Competitors' performance
Samsung and Lenovo follow suit
Samsung came in second with a 27% share, growing 15% YoY. The company's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G was the main contributor to this growth, accounting for an impressive 81% of its shipments. Lenovo secured the third spot with a 16% share, driven by its Tab K11 and IdeaPad Pro Series tablets.
Emerging players
Xiaomi and OnePlus show remarkable growth
Xiaomi claimed a 15% share of the market, with an impressive 86% YoY growth. The company's Xiaomi Pad 7 was a major contributor, accounting for 32% of premium tablet sales. OnePlus recorded the fastest growth rate at an astonishing 95% YoY, capturing a 6% share on the back of new product launches that resonated well with Indian consumers.