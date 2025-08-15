Apple tops as India's tablet market grows 20% in Q2

India's tablet market has witnessed a significant surge, growing by 20% year-on-year and 28% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2025. The growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for 5G-enabled tablets, which accounted for a whopping 95% of all shipments during this period. This trend highlights India's rapid transition toward next-generation connectivity solutions.

Market leaders Apple leads the pack Apple has retained its top position in India's tablet market, capturing a 30% share. The tech giant's growth was bolstered by an impressive 78% quarterly and 10% annual increase in shipments. Apple's newly launched iPad 11 Series contributed significantly to this growth, accounting for a whopping 70% of its Q2 sales. This success was aided by improved stock availability both online and offline.

Competitors' performance Samsung and Lenovo follow suit Samsung came in second with a 27% share, growing 15% YoY. The company's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G was the main contributor to this growth, accounting for an impressive 81% of its shipments. Lenovo secured the third spot with a 16% share, driven by its Tab K11 and IdeaPad Pro Series tablets.