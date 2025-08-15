'Vishwambhara' teaser to release on Chiranjeevi's birthday: Report

'Vishwambhara' likely to release later this year

The much-anticipated socio-fantasy drama Vishwambhara, starring megastar Chiranjeevi, is back in the spotlight. The film's teaser is likely to be released on August 22 on Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday, reported 123Telugu. The teaser is likely to be a visual spectacle and quell any negative speculation surrounding the movie. The project was initially slated to be released in January, but was postponed due to production delays.