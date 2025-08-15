'Vishwambhara' teaser to release on Chiranjeevi's birthday: Report
What's the story
The much-anticipated socio-fantasy drama Vishwambhara, starring megastar Chiranjeevi, is back in the spotlight. The film's teaser is likely to be released on August 22 on Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday, reported 123Telugu. The teaser is likely to be a visual spectacle and quell any negative speculation surrounding the movie. The project was initially slated to be released in January, but was postponed due to production delays.
Release details
Teaser may also reveal film's new release date
There are also strong speculations that the team may announce the film's final release date on the same day. However, no official confirmation has been given yet. The movie is directed by Vassishta Mallidi of Bimbisara fame. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor.
Cast and crew
Meanwhile, here's what we know about shoot updates
Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has also joined Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad to shoot a song sequence for the film. The production team has been working hard to create a socio-fantasy world using high-quality VFX and large practical sets. Vishwambhara has been delayed multiple times due to the extensive VFX work required to bring the film's fantasy elements to life. The movie is now expected to be released sometime around October 2025.