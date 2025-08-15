Next Article
Milton Jones is officially cancer-free after prostate treatment
Milton Jones, the quick-witted British comedian known for his pun-filled jokes on Mock The Week, just shared that he's officially cancer-free after treatment for prostate cancer.
He had to pause his UK tour earlier this year for surgery, but he thanked doctors and fans for their support.
HA!MILTON tour resumes September 15
Reflecting on some tough recovery days (he joked about "leaning against the light switch"), Jones confirmed his HA!MILTON tour is back on from September 15 in Stafford through November 2025.
Expect more of his signature wordplay and surreal jokes—think giraffes, tomatoes, and plenty of laughs.
Time to laugh again!
It's always encouraging to see someone bounce back—and if you love clever comedy or just need a laugh after a rough patch, Milton's return might be worth catching.