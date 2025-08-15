When, where to watch Mark Ruffalo's crime series 'Task'
What's the story
Mark Ruffalo's latest HBO mini-series Task will premiere on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium in India on September 8. The show features Ruffalo as an FBI agent named Tom, leading a team to solve a series of home invasions linked to Robbie, an ordinary man with hidden secrets. The seven-episode series promises a gripping ride through the dark underbelly of working-class Philadelphia suburbs.
Plot insights
Plot and trailer of 'Task'
Task, created by Brad Ingelsby, dives deep into the motivations behind these crimes and the personal struggles of Agent Tom. The series will also explore the complexities of Robbie's life as he gets embroiled in a deadly mess. The trailer hints at intense action sequences, including car chases and shootouts, as Ruffalo's team races against time to stop the robberies.
Twitter Post
In case you missed it, here's the trailer
First trailer for ‘TASK’, a new crime thriller series starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 12, 2025
The series follows an FBI agent who is tasked to stop a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.
Releasing September 7 on HBO. pic.twitter.com/uh9bAUWqcZ
Cast details
Cast and crew details
The mini-series also stars Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raul Castillo, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, and Fabien Frankel. Other prominent actors include Alison Oliver, Owen Teague, Dominic Colon, Margarita Levieva, Raphael Sbarge, and Mickey Sumner, among others. Ingelsby not only created the series but also served as its executive producer and writer.