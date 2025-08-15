LOADING...
When, where to watch Mark Ruffalo's crime series 'Task'
By Isha Sharma
Aug 15, 2025
04:46 pm
Mark Ruffalo's latest HBO mini-series Task will premiere on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium in India on September 8. The show features Ruffalo as an FBI agent named Tom, leading a team to solve a series of home invasions linked to Robbie, an ordinary man with hidden secrets. The seven-episode series promises a gripping ride through the dark underbelly of working-class Philadelphia suburbs.

Plot and trailer of 'Task'

Task, created by Brad Ingelsby, dives deep into the motivations behind these crimes and the personal struggles of Agent Tom. The series will also explore the complexities of Robbie's life as he gets embroiled in a deadly mess. The trailer hints at intense action sequences, including car chases and shootouts, as Ruffalo's team races against time to stop the robberies.

Cast and crew details

The mini-series also stars Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raul Castillo, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, and Fabien Frankel. Other prominent actors include Alison Oliver, Owen Teague, Dominic Colon, Margarita Levieva, Raphael Sbarge, and Mickey Sumner, among others. Ingelsby not only created the series but also served as its executive producer and writer.