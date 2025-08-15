Next Article
'The Boys' gets spinoff 'Vought Rising': First look, release date
Amazon Prime Video is about to start filming "Vought Rising," a prequel to "The Boys" set in the 1950s.
The show dives into how Vought International and the Seven superheroes first came to be, with Jensen Ackles returning as Soldier Boy.
Cast and release date
The first-look images reveal bold, retro superhero costumes that feel totally different from the main series.
The cast features Mason Dye (Bombsight), Will Hochman (Torpedo), and Elizabeth Posey (Private Angel). Aya Cash is also back as Stormfront, tying this prequel to the original universe.
"Vought Rising" is expected to drop on Prime Video in 2026.