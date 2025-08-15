Next Article
'K-Pop's Lucky' announces marriage, expecting 1st child
Abhishek Gupta, better known as Lucky in Korea, just announced he's marrying his Korean partner—and they're expecting their first child!
The couple shared the happy news with fans on social media this week, and their wedding is set for September 28.
Lucky's agency confirms details of the wedding
Originally from India, Lucky moved to Korea to chase his entertainment dreams. He credits his fiancee as a steadfast partner.
Their wedding will mix Indian and Korean traditions in a private ceremony, as confirmed by Lucky's agency SLL, keeping things intimate for family and friends.