Kajol's 'Maa' to premiere on Netflix on August 22

Devgn was also involved in the production of Maa, contributing by adding more action sequences after watching the initial cuts. To improve the film's impact, additional action scenes were shot in Mumbai following his feedback. RP Yadav, who previously worked on Shaitaan and Tanhaji, supervised these new action sequences. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta.

Kajol's statement

Kajol's experience of shooting 'Maa'

Speaking about the film, Kajol earlier told PTI, "When I agreed to do the film and heard the concept, I loved it. I'm a full mythological buff." "It took a lot from me because it's a horror film." "It was very, very draining as an actor also. Very emotionally draining as an actor to constantly keep that pitch 24x7 all the time in every shot," she said in a separate interview with IANS.