Tom Cruise skipping Kennedy Center Honors due to scheduling conflicts
Tom Cruise is sitting out the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors because of scheduling conflicts, according to The Washington Post.
The annual event—announced this year by President Donald Trump—celebrates artists who've made a real mark on American culture.
Even though Cruise won't be there, stars like George Strait and KISS are among this year's honorees.
Meanwhile, Cruise will receive an honorary Oscar in November
While he's missing the Kennedy Center stage, Cruise will pick up an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards in November, sharing the spotlight with Wynn Thomas and Debbie Allen.
Meanwhile, President Trump is hosting the ceremony and even joked about being a future honoree himself.
This year's list also features Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and Sylvester Stallone—so it's shaping up to be quite a night!