Venkatesh and Trivikram team up for family entertainer
What's the story
Telugu superstar Venkatesh and director Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands for the first time for a family drama. The project, which was launched in Hyderabad on Friday, is being produced by Chinnababu. Interestingly, Trivikram has previously penned dialogues for Venkatesh's films. The film is expected to start production in October 2025 and hit theaters in summer 2026.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Venkatesh's post
#VenkateshXTrivikram— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) August 15, 2025
This one is special ❤️#Trivikram #SRadhaKrishna (Chinababu) garu @vamsi84 @haarikahassine #Venky77 pic.twitter.com/CDWYUypmes
Career update
Venkatesh's upcoming projects
After his recent blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which earned over ₹300cr, Venkatesh is set to explore more light-hearted roles. He is also working on a comedy with Anil Ravipudi and Chiranjeevi, targeting a January 2026 release. After his successful stint in Netflix's Rana Naidu 2, where he played an intense role, Venkatesh seems ready to lean into more fun stories.
Career
More about Trivikram's career
Trivikram, a popular name in South Indian Cinema, made his directorial debut with Nuvve Nuvve in 2002. He has worked with superstars such as Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun, among others. He is best known for directing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), Athadu (2005), and S/O Satyamurthy (2015), among others.