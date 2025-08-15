Venkatesh and Trivikram team up for family entertainer

Career update

Venkatesh's upcoming projects

After his recent blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which earned over ₹300cr, Venkatesh is set to explore more light-hearted roles. He is also working on a comedy with Anil Ravipudi and Chiranjeevi, targeting a January 2026 release. After his successful stint in Netflix's Rana Naidu 2, where he played an intense role, Venkatesh seems ready to lean into more fun stories.