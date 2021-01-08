Days after a Gangetic dolphin was beaten to death in the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, three men have arrested by the police for the crime. The incident came to light after a video showing a group of men attacking the dolphin went viral online. Killing a Gangetic dolphin—the national aquatic animal—is a punishable offense under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Video Viral video shows gruesome attack

In the video, a group of men can be seen attacking the dolphin with sticks while others restrain the animal who appears to be struggling. One of the men is seen puncturing the dolphin with a bladed weapon. The dolphin is seen bleeding out. It eventually becomes motionless. "Faaltu mein maar rahe ho yaar (you're attacking it for no reason)," someone is heard saying.

Details Incident occurred on December 31

According to News18, the incident took place on December 31, 2020. The dolphin had reportedly been spotted in Sharda Canal—a tributary of Pratapgarh—and hunted by a group of men from Kothariya village under the Nawabganj police station. The dolphin was first trapped with a net, the report stated. A Forest Department official reportedly found the dolphin lying lifeless by the side of a canal.

Arrest Attackers identified from video; 3 men jailed