Published on Dec 10, 2021, 01:33 pm

Here's what you need to know about Delhi's new water billing system.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has revised several water billing rules in the national capital. Under the new norms, no consumer can be charged more than 1.5 times the water bill amount in the previous month. The fresh rules also include routine site checks and regular replacement of meter readers. Here's all you need to know about the new system.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Delhi government's move is aimed at avoiding discrepancies in the water billing system and eventually eradicating corruption. Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the rules will make the system "stronger and more transparent." The revision in rules was undertaken after the national capital's Jal Board reportedly received many complaints regarding erroneous water bills.

Details Customers can file complaint if bill exceeds limit

Jain stated a system has been created to self-regulate a meter reader's tablet in case the consumption goes 50% higher or lower than the previous month's bill. "Now your bill cannot be more than 1.5 times that of the previous month. If it exceeds this, an explanation will be provided to the customer, and he or she may file a complaint," the Minister said.

Rules Random audits and meter rotation system

Further, revenue officers have been asked to conduct random meter reading audits. Officials will visit sites and check the images to ensure the readings are correct. If they find incorrect images being fed at any site, they have been authorized to take strict action. There will also be a new rotation system under which meter readers will be changed every billing cycle.

Other details 26.5 lakh customers in Delhi

"This will lead to the smooth functioning of the system and will eradicate any type of corruption involved," Jain said in a statement. Presently, there are about 900 meter readers taking readings for nearly 26.5 lakh customers across 41 zones in Delhi as categorized by the Jal Board, reports say. Of them, about 18 lakh customers avail zero bills under Delhi's free water scheme.