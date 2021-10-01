'You have strangulated entire city': Supreme Court slams farmers' body

The Supreme Court today criticized a farmers' group protesting against the central government's three new agricultural laws, saying they have "strangulated the entire city (Delhi) and blocked highways." Kisan Mahapanchayat, the farmers' body, had sought permission from the top court to hold a protest at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Here are more details on this.

'This business should stop,' the court said

"You have strangulated the entire city, now you want to come inside the city. The residents around, are they happy with the protest? This business should stop," a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar said. "If you have faith in courts, pursue that for urgent hearing instead of protesting. Are you protesting against the judicial system also?" the court asked.

Citizens have a right to move around freely: SC

The Supreme Court said that citizens also have a right to move around freely and without fear. "Their properties are being damaged. You are affecting security also. You stopped defense personnel also," it said. Advocate Ajay Choudhary, appearing for the group, said it is not part of the protests blocking roads and highways. He added it is the police which is blocking the highways.

Court has posted the matter for further hearing on Monday

In response, the apex court asked the group to file an affidavit affirming that it is not part of the protests "blocking the national highways." The matter has been posted for further hearing on Monday, October 4.

Yesterday, SC had questioned perpetual blockade of highways

On Thursday, the SC had objected to blockade of highways by farmers. "The redressal of problems can be through judicial forum, agitation or through Parliamentary debates. But how can the highways be blocked and this is happening perpetually. Where does this end?" the court said. Just days ago, farmers had blocked major highways across the country as part of a general strike.

Farmers have been protesting against the laws since last year

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders since November, demanding a repeal of farm laws. They say the laws will do away with Minimum Support Price (MSP) and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre, however, has denied the allegations, saying the laws are beneficial for farmers. Multiple rounds of talks between them have failed to end the deadlock.