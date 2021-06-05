Farmers burn copies of farm laws in Punjab

Farmers burnt copies near Union Minister Som Parkash's residence

Farmers burnt copies of the Centre's three farm laws near residences of BJP leaders and at other places in Punjab on Saturday as they observed "Sampoorna Kranti Diwas" to mark the day when these legislations were promulgated as ordinances. Farmers carrying black flags raised slogans against the BJP-led central government for not scrapping the legislation which, they said, will "destroy" the farming community.

Information

Police personnel deployed, barricades put up near protest sites

Police personnel were deployed and barricades put up near the protest sites to maintain law and order. The call for observing "Sampoorna Kranti Diwas" was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the farm laws.

Location

Some burnt copies near Union minister Som Parkash's residence

In Phagwara, farmers burnt copies of the farm laws near the residence of Union minister Som Parkash at Urban Estate. The protesters assembled near the GT Road and marched toward his residence. Police put up barricades on the road leading to Parkash's house to prevent protesters from reaching there, officials said. The Union minister was not at home at the time of the protest.

Laws

Government has maintained that laws are pro-farmer

After being promulgated as ordinances on this day last year, the farm legislations were passed by Parliament in September. Scores of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November 2020 demanding that the three laws should be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. However, the government has maintained the laws are pro-farmer.

Other details

Farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock

Several rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over these contentious laws. The government last held talks with farmer leaders on January 22. The talks between the two sides came to a halt after a January 26 tractor parade by farmers in Delhi turned violent.