Several borders of Delhi connecting it to the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh stayed closed for vehicular movement either fully or partially today, as thousands of farmers from across the country continued to protest against central government's three new farm laws for over a 100 days there. The agitation completed 100 days on March 6. Here are more details on this.

Details Delhi Traffic Police advises alternative routes

For those traveling to Delhi from UP, the Ghazipur border remains closed. The Delhi Traffic Police has hence advised motorists to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara borders. Commuters may also choose to travel through the Chilla border which was cleared for traffic in January following the infamous Republic Day violence in Delhi.

Details Operational routes for traveling between Delhi and Haryana

Further, the entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Mangesh borders, have continued to remain shut. The Traffic Police has advised motorists to choose alternative routes such as Lampur, Safiabad, Palla, and Singhu School Toll Tax borders. Commuters may opt to travel through routes via the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Faridabad borders.

Information Jharoda border now fully reopened for traffic

The Traffic Police also diverted traffic from Mukarba and Grand Trunk Karnal Road. Meanwhile, the Jharoda border, which earlier remained partially closed, has also been fully reopened for traffic since Sunday evening.

Protest A brief about the farmers' protest

Thousands of farmers, from states like Punjab, Haryana, and UP, have been camping at borders of the National Capital to protest against the three agricultural laws. The contentious laws are - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Demands What are the demands of the farmers?