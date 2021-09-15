DMRC to conduct studies for Noida Airport-Delhi metro link

These metro rail connecting projects are in two parts - one between the airport in Jewar and Greater Noida and the other from Greater Noida to Delhi

The Board of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday gave its go-ahead to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for conducting studies for high-speed metro rail links from Noida International Airport to Delhi. These metro rail connecting projects are in two parts - one between the airport in Jewar and Greater Noida and the other from Greater Noida to Delhi.

Details

Details that emerged from YEIDA's 71st Board meeting

"The board has given its approval to the DMRC to prepare detailed project report for metro rail connectivity between Knowledge Park in Greater Noida to Jewar's Noida International Airport," according to details from YEIDA's 71st Board meeting. "The board gave its go-ahead for issuing a work order to conduct a feasibility study for metro link between Greater Noida and New Delhi," YEIDA's statement read.

Agreement

Both the studies are to be conducted by DMRC: YEIDA

YEIDA Additional CEO and Airport project in-charge Shailendra Bhatia said both the studies are to be conducted by the DMRC for which an agreement had already been signed. "One link will be between Jewar Airport and Greater Noida's Knowledge Park 2 Metro station over a distance of 35 km. The other will be from Knowledge Park 2 to Delhi's Shivaji Metro station" Bhatia said.

Information

Board was also apprised of developments related to Greenfield airport

"During the meeting, the Board was also apprised of the developments related to Greenfield airport being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a 100 percent subsidiary of the Switzerland-headquartered Zurich International Airport AG," the YEIDA, which functions under the UP government, said.

Revenue

YEIDA generated a revenue of Rs. 670.22cr this year

"The feasibility study and DPR prepared by property consultant CBRE India on the proposed Heritage City were also put before the Board and it was told that the final report incorporating all suggestions would be placed before it soon," the YEIDA said. The YEIDA informed its Board that it generated a revenue of Rs. 670.22 crore from April 1 to August 30 this year.

Schemes

Will soon introduce schemes for residential plots, hotels: YEIDA

YEIDA's revenue this year was double the amount over the corresponding period in 2020. However, expenses incurred by YEIDA, which includes paying past dues, stood at Rs. 1,099.93 crore during the period. The YEIDA informed its Board that it would soon be bringing schemes for residential plots, commercial kiosks, petrol pumps, hotels in its sectors like 16, 17, 18, 20, 22D, 29, and 32.