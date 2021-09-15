JEE Main 2021 session 4 results: 18 get top rank

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 10:37 am

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the JEE Main B.Tech exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Wednesday announced the results for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Main. As many as 44 students have scored 100 percentile, and 18 students have gotten the first rank. Notably, the results are out only for the B.Tech exam. The results for the B.Arch and B.Planning exams are awaited. Here are more details.

Details

How to see JEE Main result?

Around 7.32 lakh students are awaiting their JEE Main results. Besides the official website of JEE (jeemain.nta.nic.in), the results link will also be activated on ntaresults.nic.in. Students will need their application number, date of birth, and password to access the result link. Soon after the release of JEE Main result, the registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 will commence.

JEE

What happens after JEE Main?

Top 2.5 lakh students who meet the JEE Main cut-off will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Advanced is an entrance exam to get admissions into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). However, others who do not register for JEE Advanced can still register themselves for JoSAA counseling for admissions in NITs and other government engineering colleges.

Information

How is the JEE merit list prepared?

Instead of raw marks, JEE Main's final results are based on percentile scores. If the candidates have appeared for JEE Main in all four sessions this year, and managed to qualify each time, their best out of all the attempts will be considered for the merit list. Students who shared the same score undergo tie-breaking criteria where marks in maths, physics, chemistry were examined.

Information

How does the NTA decide JEE cut-off?

There are four key criteria that are considered by the NTA while deciding the cut-off for JEE Main. These include last year's exam trends, the number of seats offered by the participating institutions, the number of candidates, and the difficulty level of the exam.

Controversy

CBI found one JEE center was compromised: Report

Meanwhile, this year's JEE Main exam has also been marred by controversy as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found that one of the exam centers was compromised. The CBI found that conspirators hacked into the systems and remotely took exams on behalf of students in exchange for money. Students were promised seats in NITs in exchange for Rs. 12-15 lakhs, reports said.