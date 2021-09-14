Olympic medal is just the beginning: Hockey forward Shamsher Singh

The men's hockey team produced an inspiring performance at Tokyo Games, where it edged out Germany 5-4 to claim a bronze medal

Forward Shamsher Singh said that winning the Olympic bronze medal was just ticking off one box in the new beginning for the Indian men's hockey team, which aspires to be the world number one side. The men's hockey team produced an inspiring performance at Tokyo Games, where it edged out Germany 5-4 to claim a bronze medal, India's first in hockey in 41 years.

Quote

We still have a lot of targets to achieve: Singh

"We still have a lot of targets to achieve as a team. We have ticked off the target of winning an Olympic medal but we have been striving to be the best side in the world in the last few years," Singh stated.

Future

Tokyo Olympics holds a special place in my heart: Singh

"We're going to give everything we have in every match we play in the future, especially in big tournaments like the FIH Hockey Pro League. We are confident that if we keep improving match by match, then one day we will surely be the world number one team," he added. Singh said the Tokyo Olympics will always hold a special place "in my heart."

Career

We believe we can do even better in future: Singh

"I'm so lucky to be part of an Olympic bronze medal-winning team at such an early stage of my career. I also know that this is just the beginning for us as a team," he said. "We have the belief that we can do even better in the future and we are going to work toward our goals in the upcoming years," he added.

Opportunities

Our never-say-die attitude helped us achieve success in Tokyo: Singh

Asked what is that one thing that helped the Indian hockey team to make history in Tokyo, Singh said, "It was our never-say-die attitude on the field." "Even when we were behind in the game against Germany, we never stopped believing in our chances and kept looking to create some goal-scoring opportunities," the 24-year-old further said.