Video showing Air India plane stuck under overbridge goes viral

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 02:42 pm

The Air India aircraft was reportedly spotted near the airport on the Delhi-Gurugram highway.

In a bizarre incident, a scrapped Air India plane was spotted stuck under an overbridge near the Delhi airport as it was being transported by road on October 2. The unusual sight of the aircraft was caught on camera, and the video has gone viral on social media. The aircraft was reportedly spotted near the airport on the Delhi-Gurugram highway late at night.

Details

What did the video show?

In the viral video, the Air India carrier is seen without its wings, squeezed under a foot overbridge on the Delhi-Gurugram highway. The video shows that half of the aircraft's body had crossed the overbridge, while the other half is stuck near the wing area under the bridge. The immobile vehicle had also blocked one side of the highway, thus disrupting traffic.

Twitter Post

You can watch the video here

On Gurugram-Delhi highway, outside IGI airport ! pic.twitter.com/fLG0FiijkS — Deepak Sharma (@DeepakSEditor) October 2, 2021

Air India

Aircraft was deregistered, scrapped: Air India

After the video went viral, an Air India official clarified that the aircraft had been deregistered and scrapped. The airline said it had sold off the scrapped plane, and the incident happened while it was being transported. "This was transported last night (October 2) by the party. Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances," a spokesperson said Sunday.

Airport

'Aircraft doesn't belong to Delhi airport's fleet'

Separately, the Delhi airport also maintained that no active flight had been involved in the incident. "The aircraft certainly does not belong to the Delhi airport's fleet, and in the video, it is being transported without any wings." "It appears to be a scrapped plane, and the driver may have made a judgment of error while transporting it," an airport official said.

Related news

Similar incident happened in West Bengal's Durgapur in 2019

Notably, this is not the first incident where an aircraft has gotten stuck under an overbridge on a public road. A similar incident had happened in West Bengal's Durgapur in 2019 when a truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft had gotten stuck under an overbridge. The incident reportedly happened after the driver was unable to judge the height of the bridge correctly.