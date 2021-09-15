Delhi announces complete ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the firecracker ban considering the level of pollution.

The Delhi government Wednesday announced a complete ban on the storage, sale, and use of firecrackers ahead of the festival of Diwali. Diwali—the festival of lights among Hindus—is often celebrated by bursting firecrackers, which contribute to light, sound, and air pollution. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the ban considering the level of pollution witnessed in the national capital around Diwali in recent years.

To ensure people's lives can be saved: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said, "In view of the dangerous state of Delhi's pollution during Diwali for the last three years, like last year, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers. This is being done so that people's lives can be saved." Further, he requested traders to not store any kinds of firecrackers to prevent losses.

Avoid stocking up firecrackers: Kejriwal to traders

The Delhi CM further said, "Last year, the ban was imposed after traders had stocked up firecrackers... which caused losses to them. I appeal to all the traders to kindly avoid stocking up on firecrackers in view of the complete ban."

पिछले साल व्यापारियों द्वारा पटाखों के भंडारण के पश्चात प्रदूषण की गंभीरता को देखत हुए देर से पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया गया जिससे व्यापारियों का नुकसान हुआ था। सभी व्यापारियों से अपील है कि इस बार पूर्ण प्रतिबंध को देखते हुए किसी भी तरह का भंडारण न करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

2020

Delhi faced flak over last-minute ban last year

Last year, the Delhi government was criticized for announcing a ban on firecrackers late, mere days ahead of Diwali. The ban, imposed in November last year, had also covered green crackers. The National Green Tribunal had also said that the sale or use of all firecrackers would remain banned in Delhi and adjoining areas starting November 9 midnight till the end of the month.

Other details

COVID-19 had influenced last year's firecracker ban

Last year's ban was also made in light of the COVID-19 situation, as Delhi was one of the epicenters of the outbreak. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, and experts had argued that air pollution could aggravate the situation. Further, Delhi witnesses blanket smog around the onset of winter—which coincides with Diwali—due to stubble burning in neighboring agricultural states.