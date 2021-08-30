50% students per classroom, staggered lunch breaks among DDMA guidelines

The Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes

Mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements in classrooms, and avoiding routine guest visits are among the guidelines announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for the reopening of schools and colleges from September 1. The DDMA has said that students, teachers, and other employees living in COVID-19 containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges.

Decision

No student will be forced to attend physical classes: Government

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday had announced that schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges, and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1. The Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.

Guidelines

Seats should be occupied in an alternate manner: DDMA

"Schools and colleges should prepare a timetable as per occupancy limit of classrooms following COVID-19 norms. A maximum of 50 percent students per classroom may be called depending upon capacity," read the DDMA guidelines notified on Monday. "The seating arrangement should be done in such a way that seats are occupied in an alternate manner," it added.

Variations

Lunch breaks may preferably be held in open areas: DDMA

"As the situation varies from school to school and college to college, the institutions may stagger the schedule to avoid crowding in classrooms and at the main entrance or exit," the DDMA said. Lunch breaks may also be staggered and preferably be held in open areas as students will remove masks while having food, the guidelines added.

Other guidelines

A quarantine room should be available for emergency use: DDMA

While the government has noted that the vaccination centers and activities like ration distribution which were going on in different schools will continue, the DDMA said the area being used for these activities should be separated from the area that'll be used for academic activities. "All schools and colleges are advised to ensure that a quarantine room is available for emergency use," DDMA added.