Coronavirus: India reports 27K+ new cases; active cases at 1%

Kerala alone contributed nearly 60% of India’s total new COVID-19 cases.

India on Wednesday reported over 27,000 new COVID-19 cases, with Kerala alone contributing nearly 60% of the total new cases. The proportion of active cases has shrunk marginally to 1.05% while the recovery rate rose to 97.62%. At 1.69%, the daily test positivity rate remained under 3% for the 16th straight day. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2%. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.33 crore; 4.43 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Wednesday morning, India reported a total of 3,33,16,755 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,43,497. So far, 3,25,22,171 patients have recovered, while 3,51,087 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 27,176 new infections, 38,012 more discharges, and 284 fresh fatalities. 75,89,12,277 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Nearly 60% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 3,530 new COVID-19 cases along with 3,685 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 15,876 new cases and 25,654 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 559 new cases and 1,034 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,591 new cases and 1,537 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,125 new cases and 1,356 recoveries.

FabiFlu

FabiFlu safe for COVID-19 patients; only mild side-effects: Glenmark

Pharma giant Glenmark has announced the successful completion of its Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) study on Favipiravir (FabiFlu) in India. The study of 1,083 patients was aimed at assessing the drug's safety and efficacy in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. The results showed no new safety concerns. Already-known side effects—weakness, gastritis, diarrhea, vomiting, etc.—were also mild, the study added.

Study

India biggest source of COVID-19 misinformation: Study

Another study has found that India is the biggest source of COVID-19-related misinformation. The study, published in Sage's 'International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions' journal, reviewed 9,657 pieces of misinformation in 138 nations from January 1, 2020, to March 1, 2021. It was found that one in every six pieces of fake information came from India.