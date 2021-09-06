Schools reopen for Classes VI to VIII in Karnataka

Schools reopened for students of Classes VI to VIII in Karnataka on Monday, with COVID-19 protocols and standard operating procedures in place. As per government directions, schools have been reopened in taluks where the COVID-19 positivity rate is below 2%. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said the government decided to reopen schools after approval from the state's technical advisory committee on COVID-19.

Details

Decision was based on the opinion of expert pediatricians: Nagesh

Nagesh said, "The department had an intention of reopening schools for some time now and teachers were also ready for it, but keeping in mind the health of the students along with education and concerns of the parents, we discussed with the technical advisory committee." "After taking the opinion of expert pediatricians, we are reopening schools for Classes VI, VII, and VIII," he added.

Quote

Many parents have urged to reopen schools: Nagesh

Nagesh said many parents and students had urged him during his recent visits to several parts of the state to reopen schools. He said the entire government machinery and district administrations have been working together with the department for the safe conduct of classes.

COVID-19 measures

Offline classes will be held with 50% attendance

The government said that offline classes for students of Classes VI to VIII will be held on alternate days, each with 50% attendance, it will be five days a week, and the remaining two days will be used for sanitizing and other COVID-19 control measures. The government had already allowed the reopening of schools for students from Classes IX to XII since August 23.

Further details

Decision on Classes I to V will take some time

Meanwhile, it's mandatory for students to submit a consent letter from their parents to attend offline classes. Notably, there is a provision of online classes also. Nagesh said, looking at how offline classes will go on, the government after consulting the technical advisory committee will make a decision on reopening of schools for Classes I to V but did not specify any timeline.

Schools

Schools in many states reopened on September 1

Notably, several states have allowed the reopening of schools. In Delhi, schools for students of Classes IX to XII reopened from September 1, whereas schools for Class VI to Class VII will reopen from September 8. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh have also reopened schools for different classes on September 1.