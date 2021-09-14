Coronavirus: India reports 25K+ new cases, over 300 more dead

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 01:48 pm

Active COVID-19 cases now account for 1.09% of the total cases.

India on Tuesday reported over 25,000 new COVID-19 cases, out of which, roughly 60% were concentrated in Kerala alone. Active cases now account for 1.09% of the total cases, while the number of recoveries rose slightly to 97.58%. The daily test positivity rate, which has been under 3% for the last 15 days, was recorded at 1.78%. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.07%.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.32 crore; 4.43 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Tuesday morning, India reported a total of 3,32,89,579 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,43,213. So far, 3,24,84,159 patients have recovered, while 3,62,207 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 25,404 new infections, 37,127 more discharges, and 339 fresh fatalities. 75,22,38,324 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

60% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 2,740 new COVID-19 cases along with 3,233 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 15,058 new cases and 28,439 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 673 new cases and 1,074 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,580 new cases and 1,509 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 864 new cases and 1,310 recoveries.

Booster shots

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots not appropriate currently: Study

A study published in The Lancet Monday said COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are not appropriate at the moment. The review study by experts argued that COVID-19 vaccines offer enough protection against a severe form of the disease and there is no need for a third dose. "Current evidence does not appear to show a need for boosting in the general population," the study mentioned.

Third wave

'Chances of COVID-19 third wave very low'

While reports of an imminent third wave have fueled worries for India, retired ICMR scientist Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar said the chances of a fresh wave are "very low." He argued that no new worrisome strain has emerged, adding that COVID-19 may become endemic soon. NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul echoed his sentiments, however, he warned that cases may spike after the festival season.