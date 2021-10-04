ZyCoV-D expected to be rolled out in two weeks: Report

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 02:23 pm

ZyCoV-D is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India cleared for ages 12 years old and above.

The indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila, called ZyCoV-D, is likely to be rolled out in the next two weeks. The three-dose vaccine is the only shot in India that has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for minors (ages 12 years old and above). It is the world's first plasmid DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine and it can be applied in a needle-free manner.

Details

Vaccine will be introduced by October 15-20: Government

Speaking to The Times of India, Dr. NK Arora, Chairperson of the Centre's COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), said the vaccine is going through some final quality checks at the vaccine testing laboratory in Himachal Pradesh. "If everything goes as per plan, the vaccine will be introduced in the immunization program by October 15-20," Dr. Arora said.

Quote

'Have to ensure one crore doses/month for next 3 months'

Since ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine, Dr. Arora said the government is concerned about its availability. "Since it is a three-dose vaccine, we need to ensure availability of one crore doses each month for the next three months," he told TOI.

Price

Centre is negotiating the price of the vaccine

Meanwhile, the central government is negotiating with Zydus Cadila over the pricing of ZyCoV-D, PTI reported. The company has reportedly proposed a price of Rs. 1,900 for its three-dose jab. "Negotiations are on. The company has been asked to reconsider all aspects regarding the cost of the vaccine. A final decision is likely to be taken this week," a source told the news agency.

ZyCoV-D

Needle-free injector reason why it has been priced differently: Sources

Another source told PTI that ZyCoV-D has to be priced differently than COVAXIN and Covishield as it is a three-dose vaccine and will be administered through a needle-free injector. This needle-free jet injector reportedly costs Rs. 30,000. One jet injector can be used for administering around 20,000 doses. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, too, accepted the same while justifying different pricing for ZyCoV-D.

Background

ZyCov-D India's first intra-dermal vaccine

Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D is being developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The second and third doses are to be administered 28 and 56 days after the first one, respectively. It is India's first intra-dermal (administered between skin and muscles) vaccine administered through a specialized needle-free injector. Other COVID-19 vaccines approved are administered intramuscularly.