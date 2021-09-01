Air India's Indore-Dubai flight resumes after 17 months

Air India's Indore-Dubai flight resumed operations on Wednesday, after being stopped in March last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attended virtually a program organized at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore for the resumption of this only international flight from Madhya Pradesh.

CM Chouhan had asked me to resume this flight: Scindia

"The Indore-Dubai flight is being resumed after 17 months. I remember that just five days after I became the civil aviation minister, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the first demand to me that this flight be resumed," he said.

Flight was initially launched in July 2019 on public demand

"The flight will take off from Indore every Wednesday at 12:35 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and reach Dubai at 3:05 pm. From Dubai, the plane will take off every Wednesday at 4:05 pm UAE time and reach Indore at 8:55 pm," the officials said. Notably, the flight was initially launched on July 15, 2019, on public demand.

IndiGo flights on Gwalior-Indore and Gwalior-Delhi routes were flagged off

Scindia said that after he took charge of the civil aviation ministry, in the last 53 days, 58 new flights were started in Madhya Pradesh, his home state, while there have also been 314 additional passenger flight movements in the state. During the event, Scindia also flagged off IndiGo's daily flights on the Gwalior-Indore and Gwalior-Delhi routes.

Narendra Singh Tomar was also present during the event

Besides MP CM Chouhan, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh, and IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta also attended the program through video conference.