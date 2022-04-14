Business

CNG, piped gas rates hiked in Delhi, other cities

CNG, piped gas rates hiked in Delhi, other cities

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 14, 2022, 01:16 pm 3 min read

Indraprastha Gas Limited announced a price hike for piped natural gas and compressed natural gas in Delhi and other nearby cities.

Piped natural gas (PNG) prices have been hiked in Delhi and adjoining cities for the second time this month, while compressed natural gas (CNG) has also become more expensive. The revised prices came into effect Wednesday night after the natural gas distribution firm, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), announced a price hike for both PNG and CNG in the national capital and nearby cities.

Context Why does this story matter?

The increase in gas prices—which have been on a rise since March—in Delhi and nearby cities has brought a fresh hardship to consumers.

Notably, gas prices have been increasing as a result of a significant rise in input gas costs.

The price revision will have an impact on gas sold to consumers, companies, and the industrial sector, as well as contribute to overall inflation.

CNG rates How much does CNG cost in Delhi, nearby cities?

The following are the current CNG retail rates in major cities: Rs. 71.61/kg in Delhi (according to IGL). Rs. 74.17/kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. Rs. 78.84/kg in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Shamli. Rs. 79.94/kg in Gurugram. Rs. 82.07/kg in Haryana's Rewari. Rs. 80.27 in Karnal and Kaithal (Haryana). Rs. 83.40/kg in Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur. Rs. 81.88/kg in Ajmer, Rajsamand, and Pali.

PNG prices How much does PNG cost in major cities?

Moreover, IGL has increased PNG rates by Rs. 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM). In Delhi, PNG will now cost Rs. 45.86 a unit, while in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, it will cost Rs. 45.96 per SCM. People in Gurugram, on the other hand, will have to pay Rs. 44.06 per unit. Earlier, IGL had raised the prices on April 1, too.

Mumbai Mumbai witnessed hike in gas prices too

Meanwhile, CNG prices in Mumbai were hiked on Wednesday, too. Due to a substantial rise in input costs, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which distributes gas to the metropolis, increased the CNG retail prices by Rs. 5/kg. Following this revision, CNG now retails in Mumbai for Rs. 72/kg. Besides gas prices, the rates of petrol and diesel in India have also been climbing since March.

Fuel prices Petrol, diesel prices remained steady for over a week

Fuel prices in the country, however, have witnessed no change for eight consecutive days as no hike has been announced on Thursday as well. To note, the petrol and diesel prices had seen a hike of Rs. 10 for almost 16 consecutive days since March. Currently, the price of petrol in the national capital stands at Rs. 105.41/liter and at Rs. 120.51/liter in Mumbai.