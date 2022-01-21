India

Delhi's weekend curfew to stay as L-G rejects government's plan

Written by Sagar Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected several recommendations sent by the city government in view of the declining COVID-19 cases. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led administration had proposed lifting of the weekend curfew and removal of odd-even restrictions on shops and commercial establishments. Daily COVID-19 infections in the national capital have been decreasing, though the number of active cases remains high.

Context Why does this story matter?

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government had communicated to the L-G it wanted to ease coronavirus-related curbs.

The proposed relaxations included allowing shops to remain open on all days.

The city has, in recent days, seen a drop in its daily coronavirus cases and test positivity rate after touching a peak of nearly 30,000 new infections on January 14.

Details Private offices can operate with 50% cap: L-G

On Friday, Baijal said the existing restrictions should remain in force until the COVID-19 situation further improves. The L-G, however, accepted the government's suggestion that private offices be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. To recall, the odd-even curb on shops and malls in Delhi was imposed on January 1 while the weekend curfew had kicked in from January 7.

Developments Final decision expected next week

The Delhi government had sent the proposal days after several trade unions and market associations held a protest against the odd-even rule. They said shopkeepers were suffering financially and many employees were losing their jobs. Now, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is expected to be chaired next week. The authority will then take the final call on lifting of curbs.

Situation COVID-19 situation in Delhi and India

Across India, more than 3.47 lakh new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday morning.

The city currently has nearly 70,000 COVID-19 patients, of which over 53,000 are in home isolation. Across India, over 3.47 lakh new cases were added on Friday.