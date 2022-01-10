5 ways to treat sore throat at home

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 10, 2022, 05:26 pm 2 min read

A sore throat, accompanied by a dry cough can mark the onset of a bad viral infection

A dip in temperature often leads to several health problems, such as cold and a sore throat. A sore throat often takes place due to bacterial or viral infections and leads to uncomfortable pain and irritation in the throat. Though you have the option of cough syrups and medicines, there are a few home remedies that can also effectively treat the condition.

#1 Gargle with saltwater

Gargling with salt water is widely used to treat sore throat for a reason. This action decreases the chances of swelling and cleans up your throat by killing the germs. Mix half a teaspoon of salt into 120-240 ml of warm water. Gargle the mixture and spit it out. This is safe to do 2-3 times every day.

#2 Turmeric milk is another effective remedy

An ancient remedy to treat a sore throat is turmeric milk. The presence of antibacterial and antioxidant properties in it can combat sore throat, infections, and several other health problems. For an effective treatment, try mixing half a teaspoon of clarified butter (ghee) in the hot turmeric milk. This clarified butter coats your throat and helps treat cough, too.

#3 Ginger tea and other herbal teas

Adding ginger extract to your tea is highly beneficial in treating the condition. It has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe your throat and kill bacteria and viruses that are responsible for respiratory illness. This tea also lowers down the inflammation in your lungs. Try adding a few basil leaves also for a better effect. You can also go for chamomile and peppermint tea.

#4 Honey

Honey also has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties that can relieve an aching throat caused by infection. It is also rich in iron, potassium, copper, and zinc and is used to treat asthma as well. It is safe to consume in raw form, milk, tea, and lemon juice. However, do not mix it into hot liquids as heating honey turns toxic.

#5 Raw garlic

Garlic is packed with antiseptic properties to treat sore throat and its pain. It has a compound, allicin, which has antibacterial, anti-fungal, and antiviral properties. Simply chew it with a piece of clove, or keep a slice in your mouth for fifteen minutes. But to make the consumption of raw garlic easier, add some honey or olive oil.