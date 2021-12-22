Lifestyle Turmeric is a boon for your skin. Here's how

Published on Dec 22, 2021

The benefits of turmeric are immense, especially for the skin

Turmeric, a commonly available ingredient in the Indian kitchen, is known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is a powerful spice that has been used to treat various health issues since ancient times. However, it can also be used externally to treat skin conditions. Here are a few ways turmeric can help you deal with certain skin problems.

Hectic work regimes, unhealthy eating habits, and disturbed sleep cycles contribute to adverse skin conditions like dark circles, wrinkles, facial hair, and acne. However, a key kitchen ingredient, turmeric can help combat several skin conditions. Turmeric has a powerful anti-inflammatory compound. Its properties make it great for the treatment of the above-mentioned issues. Let us see how.

Dark circles Turmeric can treat dark circles

Oversleeping, fatigue, or sleep deprivation can cause dark circles to form under your eyes. The skin-lightening and anti-inflammatory properties of this golden spice can help you treat those bags under your eyes. Take two teaspoons of turmeric powder, one tablespoon curd, and a few drops of lemon juice, and apply the paste under your eyes. Rinse it after 10-15 minutes.

Facial hair It can help decrease facial hair

Turmeric is a product of the Curcuma longa plant. In an experiment, the curcuma oil was applied to the underarm area of some women for 10 weeks. The experiment revealed that the oil decreased the growth of hair in that area and thus, can help reduce the growth of facial hair. Use a face pack of turmeric powder with aloe vera gel and rosewater.

Acne Turmeric can help eliminate acne scars

The golden and aromatic spice contains curcumin that can also help lighten skin conditions like acne scars and blemishes. The presence of curcumin in turmeric has heightened levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components. A face pack of a half tablespoon of turmeric powder, milk, and honey is a perfect combination for eliminating dead cells and exfoliating the skin.

Wrinkles Turmeric can prevent premature ageing

Curcumin, the key component in this spice, is known for its ability to fight the harmful free radicals responsible for causing the skin to age, especially wrinkles. You can use the same face pack as above to prevent wrinkles. However, be careful not to move your face muscles after applying the pack, as this can lead to the formation of fine lines.