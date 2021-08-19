Laser hair removal: Pain factor, side effects, and other information

Having body hair is totally cool, and there is no hard and fast rule that you should get it removed. However, among those who are looking for ways to get their hair removed, laser hair removal is a popular choice. But before signing up for this expensive procedure, it is important to understand what you should expect. Read on to know more.

Yes, the procedure is painful, but it's a momentary sting

Laser hair removal is undoubtedly painful, but it isn't too bad as well. Most people who undergo laser treatments say that there is a sharp sting every time the laser hits you. The pain might also be a notch higher on sensitive areas like the chin, temples, armpits, etc. However, it is just a momentary sting and usually does not last too long.

Swelling after the procedure is quite common

After each session of a laser procedure, you are most likely to experience redness and swelling around the area of the procedure. This is a normal reaction called perifollicular edema and denotes swollen hair follicles. The itching, redness, and swelling that follows the procedure may last up to 24 hours in some cases but in most individuals, it subsides after an hour or two.

Number of sessions will vary according to your hair type

The type of laser treatment and the number of sessions required to permanently remove hair will depend on your hair type. Hence, it is important to go to an experienced dermatologist to reduce the risk of complications from the procedure. Complete hair removal usually takes around 8 -12 sessions, though you may notice significantly thinner hair after the first session itself.

Your hair might grow back due to hormones

Laser hair removal procedures are mostly permanent. However, some people might experience hair regrowth after a while, thanks to fluctuating hormones. If you notice that your hair is sprouting in areas where the procedure was done, consult your dermatologist immediately. Your doctor will examine the newly grown hair and suggest follow-up treatments that should be done once or twice a year.