Capoeira: The Brazilian workout that is gaining popularity worldwide

Capoeira is practiced in groups of two or more and is done to tribal music

For most of us who are lazy when it comes to working out in the gym, Zumba and Pilates sessions have proved a boon to stay fit, even while having fun. If you're looking for more innovative ways to work out from the comfort of your home, try capoeira—the Afro-Brazilian martial art workout that combines dance, acrobatics, and music! Read on to know more.

Body sculpting workout

This body sculpting workout involves jumps and kicks

Capoeira involves kicks, floor work, jumps, etc., and is usually performed to tribal music. This Brazilian martial art form is a body-sculpting, fat-melting workout that works the arms, legs, and other large muscle groups. With flexible movements like cartwheels and handstands, capoeira can be intimidating for beginners, but if practiced correctly, it has a host of benefits; a few of them are mentioned below.

Focus

Improves reflexes for better focus

Capoeira workouts are done in groups and usually involve moves to attack, trick, and save yourself from your partner's movements. The jumps, kicks, and floor work that are a part of the workout routine thus require each participant to be vigilant at all times. Hence, practicing capoeira regularly is a great way to improve your reflexes and increase overall concentration.

Strength and stamina

Improves stamina and strengthens the body

Capoeira is an excellent cardio workout that can burn up to 500 calories in an hour. In addition, lots of movements in the workout involve handstands, cartwheels, and other such postures that will help tone your arms and back. Not just that, capoeira movements require strong arms and legs and with regular practice, you are bound to improve stamina and strength.

Stress-buster

Relaxes the mind and is a great stress-buster

Capoeira is a great way to relax the mind. This is because the music and the fluid movements that are part of the workout helps in feeling energized and fresh, thus clearing your mind of negative thoughts as well. Lastly, nothing comes easy and it takes time to get the rhythm of capoeira. But trust me, it is all worth it!