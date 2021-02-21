Cellulite occurs when fat cells beneath the skin push up against the connective tissue, giving the skin a dimpled appearance. It is more common in women and cellulite deposits are more often found on the thighs, buttocks, stomach, and arms. The lumpy fat deposit isn't harmful to your health, but there are various ways in which you can reduce its appearance on the body.

#1 Have healthy diet, workout those parts with stubborn fat

There is no shortcut to getting rid of cellulite, and a healthy diet is the first step in the process. Along with your regular cardio, work out those body parts with stubborn fat. Lunges and squats are a great way to get rid of the cellulite deposit on the thighs. HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts also help remove the fat and tone the body.

#2 Dry brushing aids in lymphatic drainage, do it daily

Dry brushing is of paramount importance when it comes to eliminating cellulite as it removes toxins accumulated in the fat layer. Gently brush your skin with a dry brush; ensure both your skin and brush are dry. Then, wash off dead skin cells/impurities in the shower. Dry brush every day for a month to notice visible changes in the cellulite-deposited areas of the body.

#3 Cayenne pepper heats up the body, boosts metabolism

Cayenne pepper heats up the body and is a great way to boost metabolism and get rid of fat. Include this hot stuff in your daily diet or have some cayenne pepper-infused water, every day. To a glass of warm water, add two teaspoons of ground cayenne pepper, grated ginger, and the juice of one whole lemon. Drink it daily for the best results.

#4 Cellulite cups stimulate blood flow on a deeper level

Cellulite cups stimulate blood circulation in the body, just like dry brushing, but on a deeper level. Apply oil to your area of concern. Place the cup on the spot, squeeze it, and release. Now, glide the cup in circular motions, like a gentle massage. Doing this every day for up to 10 minutes is a great way of removing the appearance of cellulite.

#5 Juniper oil gets rid of water retention that causes inflammation