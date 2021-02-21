When it comes to water sports and adrenaline-pumping adventures in India, Goa is the first name that is most likely to pop into your mind. But guess what? There are several other locations across the country that offer some of the best water-based activities for novice and expert junkies. Here's a list of five such water sports destinations in India that you should consider.

Lakshadweep Lakshadweep, the overlooked tourist location, must be explored

With Andaman and Nicobar Islands being a hot favorite among tourists, Lakshadweep is often overlooked as a tourist location. Not only does this archipelago provide for a mesmerizing visit, but it also has a lot to offer in terms of water sports. Lakshadweep has every water sport there is to offer, but the highlight has to be its one-of-a-kind night-voyages into the sea.

Kerala Go on a backwater cruise in Kovalam, Kerala

To see Kerala on this list might surprise you but what if we tell you that it offers thrilling water sports activities, too? Kovalam is a picturesque beachside town in Kerala and the clear Arabian Sea waters are perfect for kayaking and offbeat sports like parasailing. But nothing beats the backwater cruise in God's own country in a traditional non-mechanized country boat of course.

Gokarna Om beach, Gokarna: The lesser crowded alternative to Goa

Gokarna has an incredible coastline with the Om, Kudle, and Half Moon beaches and is a lesser crowded alternative to Goa. The serene setting of Gokarna makes it one of the best spots in India to indulge in water activities. Om beach is a great place for water junkies, and you will also find surfing schools where you can learn your basics.

Zanskar Valley Zanskar Valley: Located at over 12,000 feet above sea level

Zanskar Valley in Ladakh is another haven when it comes to water sports. It is located at over 12,000 feet above sea level and is one of the most challenging adventure locales in India. If you want to test your rafting skills and embark on an exhilarating ride, then very few places such as Zanskar Valley provide challenging adventures.

Rishikesh Experience cliff jumping and body surfing in Rishikesh