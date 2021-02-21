Magical and surreal are words synonymous with Iceland and this is solely due to a lack of better words in the dictionary. From bewitching ice formations to black beaches, this land of otherworldly natural wonders could rightly be the most magical place on earth. And, how can we forget the enchanting Northern Lights? Here are more reasons to make Iceland your next travel destination.

Golden Circle Embark on the most picturesque drive along the Golden Circle

Starting in Iceland's capital city, Reykjavik, the Golden Circle is a breathtaking drive that covers three major destinations. The first stop is Thingvellir National Park, which is Iceland's and the world's first parliament. The next wonder is the Strokkur Geysir, which shoots hot water as high as 40 meters into the air. The last destination, Gullfoss Waterfall, is one of Iceland's most famous waterfalls.

Breathtaking Descend into the magma chamber of a dormant volcano

While most of Iceland offers once in a lifetime experience, journeying into the depths of the dormant volcano, Thrihnukagigur, tops the list. The trip involves a hike to the Thrihnukagigur volcano and a 120-meter descent down its magma chamber, of course with a safety harness. The inside of the chamber is lined by mysterious formations in the hues of violets, reds, and oranges.

Aurora Borealis Visit between September and April, witness magnificent Aurora Borealis

Northern Lights are one of the most spectacular natural wonders and Iceland is one of the few countries providing clear visibility to the dancing lights. Also known as Aurora Borealis, Northern Lights are green, orange, and blue colors, among others, that fill the sky on dark nights due to solar activity. Visit Iceland between September and April for one of the best Aurora Borealis experiences.

Hot springs Bathe in pools heated by volcanoes like an Icelander

Bathing in naturally heated pools is a big part of Icelandic traditions. The ambiance of these springs is similar to that of a pub and is almost like a hanging-out place for locals. Go for a romantic dip with your partner at Landbrotalaug or head to the most gorgeous Hveravellir. If you're shy for a public dip, Hrunalaug springs are cozy and small.

Elf School Learn about the country's 'Hidden People' at the Elf School