Reasons to visit the land of fire and ice, IcelandLast updated on Feb 21, 2021, 06:52 pm
Magical and surreal are words synonymous with Iceland and this is solely due to a lack of better words in the dictionary.
From bewitching ice formations to black beaches, this land of otherworldly natural wonders could rightly be the most magical place on earth.
And, how can we forget the enchanting Northern Lights?
Here are more reasons to make Iceland your next travel destination.
In this articleEmbark on the most picturesque drive along the Golden Circle Descend into the magma chamber of a dormant volcano Visit between September and April, witness magnificent Aurora Borealis Bathe in pools heated by volcanoes like an Icelander Learn about the country's 'Hidden People' at the Elf School
Golden Circle
Embark on the most picturesque drive along the Golden Circle
Starting in Iceland's capital city, Reykjavik, the Golden Circle is a breathtaking drive that covers three major destinations.
The first stop is Thingvellir National Park, which is Iceland's and the world's first parliament.
The next wonder is the Strokkur Geysir, which shoots hot water as high as 40 meters into the air.
The last destination, Gullfoss Waterfall, is one of Iceland's most famous waterfalls.
Breathtaking
Descend into the magma chamber of a dormant volcano
While most of Iceland offers once in a lifetime experience, journeying into the depths of the dormant volcano, Thrihnukagigur, tops the list.
The trip involves a hike to the Thrihnukagigur volcano and a 120-meter descent down its magma chamber, of course with a safety harness.
The inside of the chamber is lined by mysterious formations in the hues of violets, reds, and oranges.
Aurora Borealis
Visit between September and April, witness magnificent Aurora Borealis
Northern Lights are one of the most spectacular natural wonders and Iceland is one of the few countries providing clear visibility to the dancing lights.
Also known as Aurora Borealis, Northern Lights are green, orange, and blue colors, among others, that fill the sky on dark nights due to solar activity.
Visit Iceland between September and April for one of the best Aurora Borealis experiences.
Hot springs
Bathe in pools heated by volcanoes like an Icelander
Bathing in naturally heated pools is a big part of Icelandic traditions.
The ambiance of these springs is similar to that of a pub and is almost like a hanging-out place for locals.
Go for a romantic dip with your partner at Landbrotalaug or head to the most gorgeous Hveravellir.
If you're shy for a public dip, Hrunalaug springs are cozy and small.
Elf School
Learn about the country's 'Hidden People' at the Elf School
Like folklore in every region, Icelanders have their own tales of little elves.
To honor their beliefs, an Elf School was set up at Reykjavik in 1991, where students are taught about the hidden people and the 13 different kinds of elves.
Keen on learning about these hidden people but don't know how?
Worry not because the school offers certificate courses to visitors too!