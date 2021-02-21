Do your eyes ache by the end of the day and do you struggle to look at your computer or mobile screen? If yes, you are not alone, because the increased use of gadgets has led us to become slaves of unlimited screen time, causing various vision problems. Fortunately, yoga has numerous ways to help us relax our eyes and restore our eye strength.

Palming Palming helps the eyes recover from fatigue and tiredness

Sit straight and take in a few deep breaths. Now, rub your palms against each other until they become warm. Close your eyes and place your palms over the eyelids. Remain in this position until your palms come back to normal temperature. Repeat this process three to five times, while keeping your eyes closed. Palming helps the eyes recover from fatigue.

Blinking Blinking restores moisture and prevents dry eyes

Sit comfortably with your eyes open. Blink rapidly about 10 times. Now, close your eyes and take deep breaths for about 20 seconds. Repeat this process three to five times. Blinking restores the moisture in the eyes and prevents them from drying out. This is especially important because most of us do not blink much, especially when we are glued to computer screens.

Eye rotations Focus on your thumb while making a circle with it

Sit with your legs straight in front of you. Place the left hand on the left knee and the right fist above the right knee, with the thumb pointing upwards, keeping the elbow straight. Now, focus your eyes on the thumb while making a circle with it. Do this three times both in the clockwise and anti-clockwise directions. Now, repeat with the left thumb.

Exercise Near and distant viewing can aid in improving the vision

Sit with an erect spine and pick a point at some distance. Now, concentrate on that point for a few seconds. Then, extend your arm and point the tip of your thumb right beneath this point. Shift your focus between the tip of your thumb and the first point, while focusing on each point for a few seconds. Repeat this process about 10 times.

Focus Gaze at the nose tip, do this five times