Best home remedies to get rid of dark circles

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 26, 2021, 07:03 pm

It's impossible to cure dark circles but try some home remedies

We already know that the skin around our eyes is a little thin and delicate and that is why even after constant care, that part might show undereye bags. It's impossible to cure them completely. However, you can try out a few things at home to get rid of them. You can experiment with a few remedies and choose the best one for you.

Cold compress

Cold compress: Easiest remedy to treat your dark circles

Try to start your day with a cold compress and apply it for 10 minutes or so. In addition, you can also opt for a mask. Make sure that the mask is clean and has been kept in your fridge. You can do this routine a few times a week for great results. Undoubtedly, this is the easiest remedy to treat your dark circles.

Tomatoes

Tomato: Provides several amazing health benefits anyway

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene. Lycopene is a substance that improves your cardiovascular health and also makes your skin soft and supple. It helps in reducing the appearance of undereye bags as well. You can also try a concoction of tomato juice, mint leaves, and lemon juice to witness unbelievable health benefits. In fact, there's absolutely no harm in having it every day.

Cold teabags

Cold teabags: Help to soothe capillaries in your under-eye area

Tea has anti-inflammatory properties. Green tea, especially, can help soothe your capillaries in the undereye area. Now, how do we go about it? Just soak teabags in clean water and keep them in your refrigerator for approximately half an hour. Next, take them out and place them on your eyes for about 10 minutes. You can do this twice daily for quick results.

Turmeric

Turmeric: Best natural antioxidant with powerful anti-inflammatory properties

Finally, life gets healthier if you have turmeric in it. Turmeric is the best natural antioxidant and its anti-inflammatory properties can reduce your dark circles. To apply the same, make a thick paste of turmeric powder with pineapple juice and apply it to your dark circles and leave it on for about 10 minutes. Next, gently remove the paste using a damp cloth.