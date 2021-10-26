Love trekking? Don't forget to take these precautions

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 26, 2021, 05:49 pm

Trekking is thrilling but take precautions before you set out on your trip

Traveling and trekking feature on most of our bucket lists. People who love to go on trekking know the feeling of excitement when they are about to reach the mountain top. Trekking is thrilling, adventurous, and a healthy experience. But at the same time, it also requires you to take some safety measures before you set out on your trip. Here are a few.

Route

Plan your route from reliable sources, share with family

First off, plan out your entire trekking route and inform your family and friends about the same. Prepare a map of your path and carry the same with you. You can use guide books, online websites, and apps to finalize your way and make sure your sources are updated and can be relied upon. Be adventurous, but do not take the most difficult route.

Health and fitness

Before starting your trek, get a health check-up done

Apart from readying yourself for trekking, get a health check-up done. The reports may cough up some limitations you might not be aware of. Keep a check on your fitness anyway, take check-ups seriously, and consult your doctor in order to enjoy trekking to your desirable mountain top. Also, mentally prepare yourself for the tough journey as, in this case, last-minute prep doesn't count.

Learning

Choose your outfit wisely and train before you go

Enroll yourself in a one-day trekking course to get all the necessary training to respond to any unwanted situations. Remember, trekking is not simple and requires a lot of attention to what you're going to wear. You cannot choose your favorite dress or comfort shorts for the same. Choose comfortable outfits but keep in mind the unexpected weather changes and keep some extra layers.

Essentials

Don't forget to pack all the safety-specific items

Most importantly, is your first-aid kit ready? Pack light but make sure you have all the essentials that will help you stay safe throughout the journey. You are responsible for your own safety, and for unexpected weather changes, don't forget to keep an umbrella or maybe a raincoat. LED torch is also a safety-specific item. Hope you have an adventurous and safe trekking experience!