PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to provide a digital health ID to people which will contain their health records. The pilot project of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission had been announced by the prime minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2020. Here's more.
- Mission is being implemented in pilot phase in six UTs
- The mission will create a seamless online platform: Modi
- Health ID will also work as a health account
- Conduct of business for doctors and hospitals will be eased
- Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox will be framework for technology
- Healthcare facilities will only be a click away: PMO
Mission is being implemented in pilot phase in six UTs
Currently, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in a pilot phase in six union territories. Its nationwide roll-out coincides with the National Health Authority celebrating the third anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).
The mission will create a seamless online platform: Modi
Based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile (JAM) trinity, and other digital initiatives of the government, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform, according to the Prime Minister's Office. It will also provide a wide range of data, information, and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems, etc, the PMO said.
Health ID will also work as a health account
It will enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent, the PMO said. The key component of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission includes a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application.
Conduct of business for doctors and hospitals will be eased
The other key components of the mission include a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. This will ensure ease of doing business for doctors and hospitals and healthcare service providers.
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox will be framework for technology
The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox, created as a part of the mission, will act as a framework for technology and product testing. This will help organizations, including private players, intending to be a part of the National Digital Health Ecosystem become a health information provider or a health information user or efficiently link with building blocks of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, PMO said.
Healthcare facilities will only be a click away: PMO
This mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionizing payments, it said. Citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities, it added.