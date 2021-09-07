PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector

PM Modi expressed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready

The teaching-learning process in the country has to be constantly redefined and redesigned to make our education sector world-class, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Modi also launched several initiatives in the education sector, asserting that they will play an important role in shaping India's future. The Prime Minister was inaugurating the conclave of Shikshak Parv through video-conferencing.

Education

These measures will make the youth future-ready: PM

Addressing the inaugural conclave, he expressed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready. "We have to constantly redefine and redesign our teaching-learning process in order to make our education sector world-class. In this rapidly changing era, our teachers also have to learn about new systems and techniques rapidly," he said.

Challenges

During COVID-19, we have witnessed capabilities of education sector: PM

"The country is preparing its teachers for these changes," he said in his address. "During COVID-19, we have all witnessed capabilities of our education sector. There were a lot of challenges, but you solved all challenges swiftly. Online classes, group video calls, online exams - terms such as these weren't heard by many people earlier," he added.

Initiatives

Here are the various development initiatives launched by Modi

Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning) and Talking Books (audiobooks for visually impaired). He also launched the School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training program for NIPUN Bharat, and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers, donors, and CSR contributors for school development).

Quote

India is currently celebrating the nectar festival of freedom: PM

"Today, on the occasion of Shikshak Parv, many new schemes have been started. These initiatives are also important because India is currently celebrating the nectar festival of freedom," the Prime Minister said.

Development

Education needs to be both equitable and inclusive: PM

"For development of any nation, education needs to be equitable and inclusive. For the same, India is including talking books and audiobooks as part of education," he said. "People's participation has been a key aspect of the government's decision-making in seven years," he said. "We have to take this participation to a new level, we have to involve the society in it," he added.

Information

Modi lauded the performance of Indians at Olympics and Paralympics

The theme of the Shikshak Parv-2021 is Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India. On the occasion, Modi also lauded the performance of the Indian players in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, saying they have inspired youngsters.