PM Modi lauds feats of Indian players at Paralympics

The prime minister also noted the help and support provided by Kathuniya's mother in ensuring his success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian medal-winners at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday and also spoke to them over the phone to laud their efforts. After shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history to become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, Modi hailed her phenomenal performance. Here are more details on this.

This is truly a special moment for Indian sports: Modi

"Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion toward the shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavors," he tweeted. He also hailed the outstanding performance of silver-medalist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya.

Delighted that Kathuniya brings home the silver medal: Modi

"Delighted that he brings home the silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavors," Modi said.

Jhajharia has been making India continuously proud: Modi

As two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, silver this time, Modi said, "Superb performance by @DevJhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Jhajharia has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavors." The PM also congratulated Sundar Singh Gurjar who won bronze in the javelin throw.

Lekhara expressed happiness at the support she has received: Sources

"India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best," he said. In his telephonic conversations with them, Modi told Lekhara that her achievement is a matter of great pride. She expressed happiness at the support she has received from across the country, official sources said.

The athletes thanked PM Modi for wishing them

The prime minister also noted the help and support provided by Kathuniya's mother in ensuring his success. He observed that Devendra Jhajharia is from the land of noted Rajput king Maharana Pratap while lauding his exploits in the javelin throw. Modi also spoke to Gurjar and the athletes thanked him for wishing them.