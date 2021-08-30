Paralympics: Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win gold

Aug 30, 2021

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics. She finished at the top in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo. The 19-year-old registered a record-equaling total of 249.6. This is now a new Paralympic record. Avani is overall the fourth Indian athlete to win gold at Paralympics

Information

Fourth Indian athlete to win gold at Paralympics

Avani has become the fourth Indian athlete to win a gold medal at Paralympics after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016). However, she is the first Indian woman to do so.

Medals

Fourth medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics

India have now won a total of seven medals in the ongoing Paralympics edition. Earlier, Nishad Kumar, Vinod Kumar, and Bhavina Patel bagged honors. India have recorded their best-ever tally at a single Paralympics edition. Notably, they had secured four medals in 2016 and 1984 each. So far, across editions, India have claimed a total of 19 medals (gold: 5, silver: 8, bronze: 6).