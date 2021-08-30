F1: Max Verstappen wins the aborted rain-hit Belgian GP
Red Bull's Max Verstappen was declared the winner of the Belgian Grand Prix that lasted just two laps behind the safety car. Heavy rainfall prevented any competitive racing at the Spa-Francorchamps track on Sunday. Notably, the start was also delayed by half an hour before two attempts were made to start the race. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were second and third respectively.
Half points awarded to the top 10
The heavily delayed Belgian GP officially ended almost four hours after the scheduled start time. However, half the points were awarded for the top 10 finishers, who sealed their results through qualifying. Verstappen, who was declared the winner, got 12.5 points. Russell clinched nine points in second place. Meanwhile, Hamilton's third-place gave him 7.5 points.
Driver and Constructor Standings after the Belgian GP
Verstappen cut down the lead held by Hamilton to just three points. Mercedes driver Hamilton has 202.5 points, whereas, Verstappen has 199.5. McLaren's Lando Norris has 113 points and is placed third. He is followed by Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez. Meanwhile, Mercedes lead the Constructor Standings. They have 310 points and are seven ahead of Red Bull (303). McLaren have 169 points.
Sixth win for Verstappen in 2021 F1 season
Verstappen sealed his sixth win of the season, besides earning a ninth podium finish. The Dutchman won his 16th career race, besides a 51st podium finish. Williams driver Russell marked his maiden podium finish in F1. Meanwhile, Hamilton got to a ninth podium finish in 2021. Hamilton has now sealed 174 podium finishes.
Views of Verstappen and Russell after the race
After the race, Verstappen said it's a win but not how he would have liked to win. The in-form Red Bull driver thanked the fans for staying despite heavy rain and cold conditions. Russell said today it was about winning a reward for qualifying. He also said that for Williams, this is an amazing result and the whole team deserves it.
Meet the podium finishers!
A 16th career win for Max, a first podium for George, while Lewis bags his 174th!— Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2021
Congrats to all three drivers! 👏#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MUSOqWYbko
The official top 10 finishers at Spa
The official top 10 finishers at Spa#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MsHd3rwxCW— Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2021