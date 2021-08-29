Premier League, Manchester United beat Wolves: Records broken

Mason Greenwood scored the decisive goal as Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0 in gameweek three of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Sunday. United were the inferior team in the match as Wolves dominated the show and caused the visitors a lot of issues. However, with United resisting the pressure, they were in the game and Greenwood's superb finish helped them win. Here's more.

Manchester United set a new record away from home

Manchester United have become the first team to go unbeaten in 28 successive away games in the Premier League (W18 D10). They had last lost an away game in January 2020. United are now one of the six teams to go unbeaten in the Premier League this season heading into the international break. They are placed third with a goal difference of +5.

Solskjaer sees United win in his 100th match in charge

This was Ole Gunnar Solskjær's 100th Premier League match in charge of Manchester United. He has a record of 53 wins, 28 draws, and 19 losses. As per Opta, Of the eight previous managers to reach the milestone for the club in the top-flight, only Ernest Mangnall (54) won more of his first 100 in charge.

United show resistance in win against Wolves

Adama Traore caused United all sorts of problems. Wolves pressed hard and should have gone ahead, however, Trincao's shot saw a goal-line clearance by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Wolves maintained the pressure in the second half and it was David de Gea, whose unbelievable double save kept United in the match. It was Greenwood, who scored the decisive powerful goal to help United steal the points.

Greenwood emulates Fowler

As per Opta, Greenwood is only the second teenager in Premier League history to score in each of his side's first three games of a season, after Robbie Fowler for Liverpool in 1994-95.

Other records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Greenwood is now one of only four players in Premier League history to score 20+ goals as a teenager, after Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, and Wayne Rooney. As per Sky Sports, Greenwood is also the fourth-youngest to score 20 PL goals (19y, 332d). Meanwhile, Wolves have had 56 shots in the three PL games this season, but haven't managed to score.